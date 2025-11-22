Najeeb Al Zaman claims title of UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The horse Najeeb Al Zaman secured victory in the 17th and final round of the 32nd edition of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, held on Friday evening, 21 November, at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Al Janadriyah, Riyadh.

The final leg continued the remarkable trajectory of success the “Precious Cup” has achieved in Saudi Arabia since its debut in the Kingdom’s racecourses in 2018. The race night drew wide attention and highly positive reactions, reinforcing the stature of the series and its impact in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders locally and across the region.

The Cup series is held under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. His Highness’ vision continues to advance the development of Arabian horse racing worldwide, support owners and breeders globally, and uphold the heritage and identity of the Purebred Arabian horse.

The Cup race was run over 1,800 meters on dirt, with one of the highest prize purses in Saudi Arabia, totaling SAR 1.5 million, open to horses aged four and above.

Najeeb Al Zaman, rated 125 and sired by Hilal Al Zaman out of Labwah bint Asad Saif, delivered a powerful performance that confirmed his readiness and impressive resurgence, awarding Safwat Al Adiyat Stables a well-deserved victory.

The horse is bred by Dr. Mohammed Al Najeifi, trained by Abdulaziz Al Mousa, and ridden by jockey Abdullah Al Fairooz.

In the decisive final strides, the champion pulled ahead strongly, finishing first ahead of Nadeem Al Molook Al Khalidiah in second place, followed by Al Harith in third.

Najeeb Al Zaman completed the race in 2:06:21.

The race and awards ceremony were attended by: Matar Salem Ali Maran Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Saeed Al Mehiri, Representative of the Supreme Organising Committee; Ziyad Al Mogren, CEO of Riyadh Equestrian Club; Mutaib Al Shammari, General Manager of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Arabian Horse Centre.

The trophy presentation took place in a celebratory atmosphere that reflected the strong fraternal ties and unity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Musallam Salem Al Ameri, Member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses, said: “We extend our highest gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the conclusion of the global rounds of this precious Cup, marked by unprecedented success and exceptional momentum.

His Highness’ continuous support has clearly translated into the remarkable achievements of the Saudi round this year, which witnessed significant media attention and strong participation across Arab and European racecourses.”

He added: “Our presence at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, one of the most prominent and historic tracks in the region, underscores the series’ strategy of being present at the world’s leading racing venues. The organisational level demonstrated in this round reflects the stature of the Precious Cup.”

He continued: “We are proud of the exceptional quality showcased in the final round-from organization to participation, and the engagement of owners and breeders. This success reflects the continued growth and rising prominence of the series year after year.”