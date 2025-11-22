AI redraws Africa's development landscape

CAIRO, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The African continent is undergoing a pivotal phase in its digital transformation, amid accelerating efforts by its governments and educational, research and economic institutions to strengthen their capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and smart systems.

This direction comes in light of a growing conviction that AI is no longer a future option but has become an essential element in building more competitive economies, enhancing governance, and providing advanced digital services to citizens.

Several countries on the continent — including Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Morocco — are playing a key role in leading digital transformation by developing technical infrastructure, building human capacities, and supporting startups, placing Africa before a historic opportunity to redefine its place in the global economy.

Mohamed Al-Fitouri, an official at the Libyan General Authority for Press, said that African media is undergoing an unprecedented transformation driven by AI, as media institutions increasingly rely on data analysis systems to create more accurate and interactive content, with the ability to analyze public opinion trends in real time.

He affirmed that these technologies have contributed to raising the quality of journalistic work, accelerating the news production cycle, and enhancing journalists’ ability to access and organize information.

Al-Fitouri explained that this digital revolution has been accompanied by major challenges, foremost among them the spread of fake content and the increasing power of “deepfake” technologies in creating images and videos that appear indistinguishably real.

He noted that the solution lies in enhancing journalists’ digital skills, adopting automated information-verification systems, and launching professional and ethical frameworks to protect the public from media misinformation.

For her part, Dr. Ghada Amer, Artificial Intelligence Expert at the Egyptian Prime Minister’s Office, said that Africa possesses tremendous human capital and a historic opportunity to shift from being a consumer of technology to a producer of it, provided that it invests in knowledge and scientific research.

She added that countries that succeed in building scientific competencies capable of developing AI algorithms and applications will be able to lead the future of the digital economy.

She highlighted the importance of partnerships between universities, research centers, and the private sector to launch research projects, fund innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives, and provide a supportive environment for creative youth, stressing the need to protect privacy and establish legislative and ethical frameworks that regulate the use of data and ensure the responsible and fair application of AI.

Ambassador Dr. Talal Mashlah, President of the Arab Union for Hotels and Tourism and Chairman of the Specialized Arab Unions at the Arab Economic Unity Council, said that AI represents the Fifth Industrial Revolution, which will reshape the global economy. He noted that countries that fail to invest in this revolution will face a serious developmental and technological gap.

He stressed the importance of establishing an Arab–African alliance for AI projects and developing shared digital infrastructure.

Mashlah praised the UAE’s experience, which succeeded in establishing an advanced AI vision and developing innovative legislation that attracts technological investment, considering it a model to be emulated in the region.

He called for the creation of regional research centers, facilitating the exchange of expertise between Arab and African countries, and developing educational systems that produce a generation capable of competing globally.

Dr. Nevin Makram Labib, Vice President of the Egyptian Society for Information Systems, said that Egypt has set an ambitious national AI strategy based on developing digital curricula, supporting startups, and launching specialized research centers.

She explained that the development of data-driven education and smart analytics has enhanced graduates’ skills and expanded digital training, paving the way for a generation capable of managing smart systems and building advanced technological solutions.

Dr. Ayman Abu Al-Hassan, Assistant Professor of Computer Engineering at Cairo University, said that AI has improved the quality of education by analyzing student behavior and providing personalized learning content, but warned against full reliance on technology at the expense of maintaining critical-thinking skills.

He noted that African universities have begun adopting smart educational models that help close infrastructure gaps, emphasising the importance of raising awareness among students to ensure responsible use of technology, while strengthening the role of teachers as guides for digital content and providing continuous training in software analysis tools and scientific research.

Dr. Dina Tantawy, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Engineering, Cairo University, and trainer at the Information Technology Institute, affirmed that digital transformation in education is not limited to introducing technology but requires establishing a value system that protects creativity and ensures educational equity.

She said that African universities have succeeded in expanding the reach of education through digital platforms, but they still need to enhance innovation and create technological research centers that keep pace with global developments, while protecting intellectual property and ensuring the integrity of the educational process amid the widespread use of digital tools.