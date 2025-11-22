UAE President, King of Bahrain attend ‘Rabdan–Shuwaiman’ joint military exercise

SAKHIR, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain today attended the joint Emirati-Bahraini military exercise Rabdan–Shuwaiman 2025, held in Bahrain.

The exercise reflects the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Bahrain and aims to enhance the readiness of participating units and develop joint operational capabilities.

It featured joint training activities focused on improving planning and execution, strengthening the performance of support and airborne units, and responding to a range of operational scenarios across multiple conditions and environments.

H.H. and King Hamad toured the training sites, where they greeted senior officers from both armed forces and received a briefing on the exercise and the accompanying exhibition.

King Hamad awarded medals for excellence and service to several UAE officers.

H.H. received a commemorative gift from Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard of Bahrain.

Both leaders expressed their appreciation to all participating units and formations, praising the skill and professionalism displayed throughout the exercise.

A group photo was taken at the end of the tour, featuring H.H., King Hamad, senior officers, and participants in the Rabdan–Shuwaiman exercise.

H.H. was accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

King Hamad later hosted a luncheon in honour of the UAE President and his accompanying delegation.

The two leaders engaged in cordial conversation that underscored the close ties between their countries and their mutual commitment to building on them for the good of both peoples.

H.H. departed Bahrain at the end of his visit and was bid farewell by King Hamad, along with several sheikhs and senior officials.