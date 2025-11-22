Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Chancellor of Germany at G20 Summit

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, at the G20 summit taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, as well as avenues of cooperation between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany, in light of the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, particularly in the areas of energy, development, innovation and advanced technology, supporting sustainable development plans for both sides.

The meeting also addressed the G20 summit agenda, including key issues related to global economic growth, development financing, strengthening supply chains, and ways to leverage modern technological solutions and artificial intelligence to support pathways for inclusive and sustainable development worldwide.

Both sides emphasised the importance of continued coordination to ensure the implementation of the summit’s outcomes and translate them into tangible progress, contributing to advancing development pathways and achieving prosperity for the peoples of the member states and the world.

Also in attendance were Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.