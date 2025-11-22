Abu Dhabi University, Ma’an, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Key2enable train next generation of inclusion advocates

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- In support of the UAE’s Year of Community and its vision of building a more inclusive society, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) marked the successful completion of its ‘Inclusion Advocates of Tomorrow’ programme, organised by ADU Innovate in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, and Key2Enable.

The programme reflects the collective efforts of students and partners in advancing accessibility, awareness, and social inclusion through innovation and education.

Throughout the past year, more than one hundred ADU students took part in a structured learning journey that blended theory covering topics like inclusive design principles, with hands-on experience that included field visits to the Zayed Authority for People of Determination to observe how these technologies are applied in real educational settings.

The programme further promotes inclusive innovation and empowers people of determination through assistive technologies. Supported by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an through its Community Volunteering Activation Program (CVAP), which engages companies and students in initiatives promoting inclusion, it guided participants through inclusive education concepts, accessibility frameworks, and assistive technology tools from Key2Enable, including adaptive keyboards and learning software.

These partners collectively helped deepen the students’ understanding of inclusion challenges and inspire innovative ideas to promote accessibility and equity across education and the wider community.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We strongly believe that innovation begins with inclusion. This program reflects our commitment to the UAE’s vision of building an equitable society where no one is left behind. By bringing together academia, technology partners, and government organisations, we are turning the principles of inclusion into practical action.

Our students have shown that when given the tools and opportunity, supporting People of Determination not only drives meaningful change but also inspires creativity, collaboration, and social progress.”

Jose Rubinger, Co-founder and CCO at Key2enable, said: “Through our collaboration with Abu Dhabi University, Ma’an, and Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we are redefining how assistive technologies can advance inclusive education. The ‘Inclusion Advocates of Tomorrow’ programme demonstrates the power of innovation to break barriers and equip future leaders with the skills to create a more accessible society.”

Alyaziah Alhashmi, Community Engagement Section Manager, Community Engagement Department at Ma’an, added: “At Ma’an, we believe in the power of collaboration to create lasting social impact. Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Key2enable exemplifies how shared innovation can empower people of determination and promote inclusion at every level of society.”

Through initiatives like this, ADU reinforces its leadership in creating learning environments where every ability is valued. The university provides a range of assistive technologies to support students with disabilities, including screen readers, speech-to-text software, and adaptive devices, while also offering training and workshops on accessibility awareness and inclusive learning practices.

As a hub of innovation and inclusion, the institute remains steadfast in its mission to foster accessibility, collaboration, and community impact, ensuring the next generation is equipped not only with knowledge, but with empathy, action, and purpose.