UAE expresses solidarity with Bangladesh; conveys condolences over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the People’s Republic of Bangladesh over the victims of an earthquake that struck the center of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and the interim government and people of Bangladesh over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.