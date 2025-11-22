Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends G20 Summit in South Africa on behalf of UAE President

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the G20 summit. Held in Johannesburg, South Africa, the summit is attended by leaders, heads of state and government of the G20 member countries.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled delivered the statement of the UAE during the summit’s opening session, under the themes of Building Economies; the Role of Trade; Financing for Development and the Debt Burden.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled began by conveying the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the participating leaders, along with his best wishes for the success of the Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also expressed his gratitude to Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, for inviting the UAE to take part in this year’s summit.

Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed that this meeting embodies the spirit of global partnership and supports stronger market interconnectedness and deeper economic integration across countries and regions.

Sheikh Khaled highlighted that the UAE continues to work with its partners to advance the path of global economic cooperation, and to strengthen the foundations of a balanced and transparent international trading system that enables broader and more effective participation of developing countries in shaping the future of global trade.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised the significance of facilitating access to better financing solutions and accelerating developmental and investment projects in fields such as advanced technology, energy, health and agriculture, while maintaining focus on capability building, knowledge and expertise exchange, communities empowerment, and creating high-quality economic opportunities that support inclusive development.

During the address, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi announced the launch of the UAE’s AI for Development initiative, which allocates $1 billion to finance artificial intelligence projects in African countries, with the aim of supporting economic and social development by strengthening digital infrastructure, enhancing government services, boosting productivity and improving quality of life.

In closing, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working with all its G20 partners to advance global development and prosperity.

The UAE delegation accompanying Sheikh Khaled includes Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.

This is the UAE’s sixth participation in the G20 summit, having previously joined the summit in Brazil (2024), India (2023), Indonesia (2022), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (2020), and France (2011).