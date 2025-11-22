UAE President, VPs congratulate Lebanese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Lebanese Republic, General Joseph Aoun, on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Aoun.

Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan likewise sent congratulatory cables to Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon.