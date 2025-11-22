Nahyan bin Mubarak joins members of Syrian community to celebrate their cultural, civilisational heritag; honours leading Syrian figures

DUBAI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined members of the Syrian community in the UAE in a major public celebration highlighting the cultural and civilisational heritage of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The event, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, brought together a large audience of more than 25,000 attendees, the majority of whom were members of the Syrian community, alongside leading economic and social figures.

Organised by the “Emirates Love Syria” page, a community page that spotlights inspiring stories and contributions of the Syrian community in the UAE, and in cooperation with members of the Syrian community, the event showcased the richness of Syrian culture, heritage and arts, and celebrated the strong and longstanding ties between the peoples of the UAE and Syria.

In his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasised that the gathering reflects the deep affection and mutual respect between the Syrian and Emirati peoples. He expressed pride in the historic relations that unite the two nations and their shared commitment to ensuring that these bonds remain a model of brotherly cooperation across all fields.

He affirmed that relations between Syria and the UAE are built on a long history, authentic heritage and noble human values shared by both peoples. These enduring foundations, he said, serve as a solid basis for expanding cooperation in ways that support the prosperity of both nations and the wider Arab region.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that the celebration reflects the vision of the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support brotherly nations, deepen cooperation and solidarity, and strengthen the values of coexistence for a more peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

He also paid tribute to the Syrian community in the UAE for their continued contributions to the nation’s development and progress, expressing appreciation for their dedication, creativity and commitment.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak honoured a distinguished group of Syrian achievers who have made notable contributions across various fields in the UAE. The honourees included: MMohammed Bashir Qalaaji, Founder and General Manager of B Clinic, Mohammed Bashar Salo, CEO and Chairman of Cedar Global, Renowned Syrian artist Yasser Anwar Al-Azma, Mowaffaq Ahmed Al Qaddah, Chairman of MAG Group Holding, Renowned Syrian actor Asaad Fadda, Abdul Qader Sankari, Founder of Sankari Group, Dr. Bashar Tayseer Samha, Syrian businessman and real estate development expert, Dr. Omar Al Hallak, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist in Dubai, Dr. Suleiman Niyal, General Manager of the Polyclinic in Dubai, Adel Mardini, Founder and CEO of Jetex, Dr. Osama AlBabily, Founder and Managing Director of York Diagnostic Laboratories in the UAE, Dr. Mazen AlSabbagh, Syrian specialist in anti-aging medicine, Syrian media figure Mustafa Al Agha, Eng. Moataz AlMaleh, Licensed Arbitrator and Expert accredited by Dubai Courts and DIAC, and Ghazi Qudsi, Founder and Chairman of New Country Healthcare

The celebration featured a rich agenda including cultural performances, musical shows, traditional dances, heritage exhibitions, handicrafts, artistic displays and culinary offerings from various Syrian cities. Families and children enjoyed interactive experiences that showcased Syria’s diverse artistic and cultural identity.

Dialogue sessions, community gatherings and creative showcases further highlighted the significant role of the Syrian community in the UAE’s sustainable development and the deep historic relations that unite the two nations.

The event reaffirmed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic, which continue to grow across economic, commercial, investment and cultural fields. Both nations work together to expand cooperation and promote joint initiatives that support shared development goals and serve the interests of their peoples.

MAG Group Holding joined as a strategic partner of the “Emirates Love Syria” celebration. MAG is one of the UAE’s leading institutions, known for its strong presence and contributions across multiple sectors. The partnership reflects the commitment of both sides to advancing humanitarian initiatives and strengthening fraternal ties between the peoples of the UAE and Syria.

Mowaffaq Ahmed Al Qaddah, Chairman of MAG Group Holding, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, noting that the event embodies the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect that characterises relations between the two nations.

Sankari Group also joined as a strategic partner. Founded in 1983 in the city of Al Ain by Dr. Abdul Qader Ahmed Sankari, the group has grown into a diversified family investment enterprise operating leading international brands. Over four decades, the group has made major economic, cultural and humanitarian contributions in both the UAE and Syria.

Dr. Abdul Qader Ahmed Sankari, Chairman of the Syrian Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, addressed the audience, expressing pride in the honourable historic positions that unite Syria and the UAE, and calling on members of the Syrian community to continue contributing to the UAE in the spirit of loyalty, gratitude and shared brotherhood.

The event highlighted the UAE’s success in building a unique environment of coexistence and cultural harmony that brings together more than 200 nationalities in a climate of mutual respect. It also demonstrated the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bonds of friendship with people from all brotherly and friendly nations, and its leading role globally in promoting tolerance and cultural understanding.

The UAE remains a key economic partner of Syria at both Arab and international levels. The strong economic ties reflect the depth of relations between the two countries, and ongoing efforts continue to expand cooperation in vital and future-focused sectors and to strengthen investment partnerships of mutual interest.