Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discusses enhancing bilateral cooperation with Prime Minister of Ethiopia at G20 Summit

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, at the G20 summit taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for cooperation between the UAE and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, as well as key items on this year's G20 summit agenda.

Additionally, H.H. the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Prime Minister of Ethiopia emphasised the importance of continued coordination among all parties to ensure the implementation of the summit’s outcomes and support the advancement of sustainable development goals globally.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.