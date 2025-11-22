Emirati entrepreneurs set sail for success at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Nestled on the tranquil shores of the UAE’s capital, the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) is a vibrant platform for national entrepreneurship, bridging a love of the sea with a spirit of innovation.

ADIBS is not just about luxury boats and the latest navigation technology – it also stands as a launchpad for Emirati entrepreneurs to promote their products to a wide audience who appreciate quality and excellence.

Stories of success are found at every turn in the exhibition halls, brought to life by innovative Emirati brands. From fishing gear to perfume and clothing, from gourmet food to carefully crafted eyewear, each stand tells the story of a passion that began with a simple idea and, with the support of the community, has grown into a business determined to compete with the biggest brands in the local market.

Chaimee Attar, manager of Crispy & Healthy, has made it her mission to celebrate Emirati food by giving it a modern, healthy twist. She said: “We have developed traditional Emirati dishes and packaged them in healthy containers, and we have created a local alternative to tuna using fish such as kanad. We also rely on olive oil as a natural preservative, free from any chemicals. We are grateful to ADNEC for supporting us to participate in this exhibition, and our goal is to take our products to a global audience.”

Alyaka Almehairbi, founder of Saltara Del Mar, stands out in the world of fashion. What began on Instagram has grown into a homegrown brand offering stylish clothing and rapid delivery, bringing style to peoples’ doorsteps in as little as one day.

Ilka said: “We started from a simple idea and now we meet our customers’ needs with speed and quality, proving that creativity has no limits.” She added that this is her first time participating in the show, “but it will not be the last, as we have already booked our place for next year.”

Saeed Al Saadi, owner of Anchor Eyewear, has turned years of passion into reality and his products now proudly grace the exhibition’s shelves. His debut at the show marks a confident step towards expanding into the local market, driven by a desire to offer an Emirati product that can go toe-to-toe with the biggest global names.

Zayed Al Hosani, founder of Styad Trading, is shaking up the scene by combining captivating scents with cutting-edge style. His products are a bold celebration of local identity crafted with a keen eye on the language of today’s youth. Bursting with pride, he said: “This exhibition is the gateway we have long awaited for, to broaden our reach and strengthen the presence of Emirati brands.”

More than just business ventures, these stories are the embodiment of a bold Emirati dream that puts creativity and innovation at the centre of global success, all while staying true to authenticity and national identity.

The 2025 Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is not only a showcase for the latest navigation technologies, but also a celebration of homegrown talent and a boost for SMEs. With new opportunities for marketing and networking, this is where ambitions and opportunities meet. Abu Dhabi is writing a new chapter in the story of Emirati entrepreneurship.