Thrilling on-water spectacles on day three of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, organised by ADNEC Group and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, saw a strong lineup of entertaining performances, where visitors were treated to a mix of music acts and exciting ariel and marine performances.

This edition has seen the involvement from companies on a local, regional, and international scale. This year’s event showcases 1,068 exhibitors and brands from 56 countries, reflecting both the rapid growth of the marine sector in the region and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for the marine industry.

Al Forsan performed its rehearsal run in the afternoon, building anticipation for the live aerial performance on the final day of the event. Visitors can expect an exciting showcase at ADIBS, featuring skilled athletes demonstrating breathtaking stunts and precision manoeuvres high above the crowd. The performance promises a captivating blend of artistry and athleticism, ensuring an unforgettable highlight for attendees as part of the event’s dynamic entertainment lineup.

On the third day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, attendees were treated to an array of exciting attractions and entertainment. In addition to exploring the latest marine innovations and stunning vessels on display, visitors enjoyed vibrant live performances that added to the lively atmosphere. The crowd was energised by an impressive set from DJ Miranda and live musician Amanda Maalouf. These live acts created a festive ambiance, offering guests a memorable experience alongside the impressive marine showcases.

Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show also featured thrilling jetski demonstrations with high-speed stunts and impressive acrobatics on the water. Skilled riders showcased their talent by performing daring tricks and synchronised routines, drawing cheers from spectators along the marina. As the evening set in, the excitement peaked with a spectacular firework display that lit up the night sky, creating a vibrant and unforgettable finale to the day’s festivities.

Jack Taylor, General Manager of SailGP, spoke at the Knowledge Box about the upcoming Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final, set to take place in Abu Dhabi. He offered unique insights into the teams’ preparations for this high-intensity event, which promises to be one of the most competitive finals in the event’s history. Four teams, Emirates GBR, New Zealand, Australia, and Spain, remain in contention for the championship. The SailGP final is scheduled for November 29–30, 2025. Taylor’s talk provided a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to compete at the highest level in SailGP.