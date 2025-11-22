Hamdan bin Zayed visits seventh edition of Abu Dhabi International Boat Show at ADNEC Marina

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, today visited the seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), which is taking place at ADNEC Marina Hall. Organised by ADNEC Group, ADIBS has attracted significant participation from leading local and international companies specialising in the maritime industry, alongside leading boat, yacht and marine equipment manufacturers from the region and around the world.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied during the tour by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Issa Hamad Boushehab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the latest equipment and technologies shaping the maritime and sports industries. He met with several senior officials and decision-makers from major local and international companies taking part in the exhibition, and received a detailed overview of the newest products and innovations introduced at the event.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his efforts to strengthen and develop the maritime industrial sector and promote maritime tourism activities. He noted that this support will have a positive impact on national companies, enabling them to build strategic partnerships with global companies, localise maritime industries within the country and enhance the global competitiveness of Emirati maritime industries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the importance of the exhibition as a distinguished platform that brings together experts from the UAE and around the world. He also pointed out the event helps share knowledge and experience, while supporting the UAE’s ongoing work to grow its marine industries and strengthen the blue economy.

He stated: “The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show is a major addition to Abu Dhabi’s portfolio of specialised events, and serves as a vital driver in strengthening the nation’s maritime sector. By attracting leading global companies and showcasing advanced national capabilities in boat, yacht, and marine equipment manufacturing, the exhibition highlights Abu Dhabi’s dedication to developing a diverse maritime industry and reinforcing its status as a leading destination in the regional and international maritime economy. Activities related to the maritime sector are of great importance due to their role in promoting sustainable economic growth, encouraging innovation and investment, and advancing national projects in modern marine research and technology.”

He highlighted that hosting this event in Abu Dhabi reflects the wise leadership’s vision to support vital economic sectors, especially the maritime industries, which are central to the emirate’s future development. He reiterated Abu Dhabi’s commitment to continually improving the environment for national companies, enabling them to compete regionally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of ADNEC Group in organising and hosting this event. He praised the group’s role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as the business tourism capital of the region and as a global hub for major economic events across various sectors.