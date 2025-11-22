Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi departs South Africa after attending G20 Summit

JOHANNESBURG, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has departed Johannesburg, South Africa, after attending the G20 summit on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE delegation accompanying H.H. Sheikh Khaled included Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.