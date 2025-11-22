UAE's Zayed Alkatheeri wins second Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship title

ABU DHABI, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Alkatheeri captured his second Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold after defeating Anderson Duarte in the Men’s Gi Black Belt Professional 62 kg final on Saturday.

Alkatheeri, who also won the title in 2022, delivered a sharp and precise performance, showcasing strong technical control throughout the five-minute bout.

After the first five minutes, the contest moved to a golden score. Alkatheeri secured two decisive points, including one for a takedown attempt, earning him the win and placing his name once again at the top of the podium.

His hand was raised in front of a packed and energetic crowd at Mubadala Arena on the final day of the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. Commando Group took first place in the overall standings in the professional division, with M.O.D UAE finishing second and Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club securing third.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee, extended his appreciation to the UAE’s visionary leadership for its limitless support of sports and athletes in the country, especially jiu-jitsu, on the conclusion of the event.

He said: “Abu Dhabi is experiencing a special moment today, showing once again why it is the world capital of jiu-jitsu. We welcomed some of the best athletes in the world in a very energetic atmosphere. The championship achieved all its goals, including unprecedented participation numbers, high technical levels, great crowd attendance and wide media coverage. This success is the result of our leadership’s vision and its support, which continues to make a strong impact on the growth of UAE sports.

“Seeing an Emirati athlete on the black belt podium shows that the UAE continues to have a strong presence on the world stage. It also proves that the continuous efforts of the Federation are producing real results. This achievement encourages us to keep identifying and nurturing champions who can compete at the highest international levels.”

Emirati star Zayed Alkatheeri added: “I dedicate this achievement to our leadership, to my family, to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and to everyone who has supported me throughout my sporting journey. The competition against Anderson Duarte was not easy, but the support of the fans in the stands and the continuous work with the coaching team gave me great confidence in the key moments. This gold medal is a responsibility before it is a celebration, and I will return to training tomorrow to keep improving and make more achievements in future.”

The final day featured 12 professional finals across the Men’s Black Belt and Women’s Brown/Black Belt divisions, with 24 athletes from leading clubs and academies from 12 countries: the UAE, Brazil, Switzerland, Croatia, the United States, Spain, Japan, Hungary, Canada, Russia, Germany and Portugal. The programme included seven men’s black belt finals and five women’s brown/black belt finals.

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards, the sport’s most prestigious ceremony celebrating the season’s top achievers of athletes and academies, will be held tomorrow, Sunday.