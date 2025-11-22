RAK Ruler attends Candlelight concert at Ras Al Khaimah National Museum

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today attended the Candlelight musical concert hosted at the Ras Al Khaimah National Museum.

The event was organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in collaboration with the Department of Antiquities and Museums in Ras Al Khaimah, and was attended by a number of ambassadors accredited to the UAE and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Saud stated that arts and music serve as a bridge that deepens human connection and communication, enhances dialogue and cultural diversity among nations, and inspires future generations to advance on their paths of creativity and innovation.

He noted that the emirate is keen to support artistic initiatives that reflect its ambitious future vision, convey its message to the world, and further establish the UAE's position as a global model of openness, coexistence and diversity.

The Candlelight concerts form part of a global series overseen by the entertainment company Fever. The series aims to bring classical music to wider audiences through unique performances staged at prominent landmarks around the world, illuminated by thousands of candles.

The concert featured a distinguished operatic performance by soprano Ana Kovacevic, accompanied by Italian pianist Aldo Dotto. The duo presented selected pieces from renowned operatic and classical works, creating an enchanting musical atmosphere where voice and melody blended harmoniously with the glow of candlelight.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of refined artistic expression in the heart of the Ras Al Khaimah National Museum, one of the emirate’s most notable historical and cultural landmarks.

The setting provided a fabulous backdrop that highlighted the depth of the emirate’s cultural identity and underscored its role in supporting artistic initiatives that promote diversity and creativity within the community.