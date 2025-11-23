Calidus, LIG Nex1 sign strategic partnership to manufacture missiles in UAE

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and LIG Nex1, a leading South Korean Total Defence Company renowned for its advanced electronic and precision-guided systems, have signed a strategic partnership aiming at manufacturing missiles in the UAE, marking a new chapter in their strategic partnership and cooperation, further contributing to strengthening the leading position of the national defence industries.

The agreement was signed by Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Holding Group, and Bon Sang Koo, Chairman of LIG Group, in the presence of senior executives from both companies, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 taking place from 17-21 November 2025.

The new joint venture company will focus on co-developing next-generation air defence systems, establishing joint production lines, and nurturing local engineering talent, aligning with the UAE’s national strategy to enhance indigenous defence manufacturing under the ‘We the UAE 2031” vision. Both parties also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expressing their intent to explore future cooperation in air defence systems, including multi-layered air defence systems, enhanced C2 systems, radars, and next-generation air defence solutions.

Commenting in this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said, “This joint venture marks a pivotal step in advancing the UAE’s defence manufacturing capabilities and strengthening our global partnerships. By combining Calidus’ vision and industrial expertise with LIG Nex1’s proven technologies, we are laying the foundation for a new era of localised, high efficient defence solutions. This partnership reflects our strategic commitment to building a strong national local industrial ecosystem in the UAE, one that is globally connected yet firmly rooted in local capability."

For this part, Ickhyun Shin, CEO of LIG Nex1, said, “This partnership marks a significant step towards deepening our cooperation and building advanced local manufacturing capabilities in the UAE. Together with Calidus Holding Group, we aim to deliver cutting-edge defence solutions that strengthen the UAE’s industrial defence ecosystem and foster sustainable technological growth.”

These agreements represent a major milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Calidus and LIG Nex1, paving the way for localised defence production, advanced technology transfer, and future joint development in the UAE, reinforcing the shared interests of both parties."