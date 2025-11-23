Fujairah Dressage Championship features 70 riders

FUJAIRAH, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Dressage Championship will take place on 24 November at the Fujairah Fort Arena.

This event is part of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, which further solidify the Emirate’s status as a premier destination for equestrian sports at both national and regional levels.

The Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships announced during a press conference held at Fujairah Fort Arena that all technical and organisational preparations for the one-day Fujairah Dressage Championship have been completed.

The event will feature 70 riders from the UAE and abroad competing under the International Equestrian Federation's regulations, showcasing precision, control, and harmony between horse and rider as they perform approved movements.

Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, emphasised that holding the Dressage Championship at this time complements the series of international championships hosted by Fujairah, reflecting the vision and support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for enhancing the Emirate’s presence in various equestrian competitions.

He further said: "The Fujairah Dressage Championship is a critical stage within this year’s Fujairah Equestrian Championships, given its high technical value, requiring skill and precise harmony between horse and rider. It supports participation from riders of all levels and strengthens Fujairah’s position on the international equestrian calendar."

Dr Al Zeyoudi also expressed his gratitude to the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the partners, all supporters, and the media for their continuous efforts and ongoing support for the championship.

Ali Musabah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said the championship attracts a diverse group of riders from the UAE and abroad, noting that this edition will feature intense competitions that reflect the evolving skill levels of participants and their enthusiasm for dressage events.

Additionally, Sultan Khalifa Al Yahyai, Chairman of the Equestrian and Racing Federation’s Show Jumping Committee, highlighted the importance of dressage in showcasing the elegance and athletic abilities of horses, commending the organising committee for providing a fully competitive environment that meets the highest international standards.

For his part, Eng. Awad Al Seiari, Advisor to the CEO at Etihad Water and Electricity, expressed the company’s great pleasure in being a strategic partner of the championships and the role it plays in strengthening equestrian sports as an integral part of Emirati culture, while promoting the values of courage, harmony, and skill that define this sport.

At the conclusion of the press conference, the Higher Organising Committee welcomed all participants and attendees, affirming its readiness to host a full day of competition that highlights the high technical capabilities of the riders and reflects Fujairah’s sophisticated organisational standards in hosting international championships.