International Charity Organisation to inaugurate humanitarian projects in Syria

AJMAN, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation (ICO) began today a visit to the Syrian Arab Republic, with the aim of launching charitable and humanitarian projects in several governorates.

These include the maintenance of wells, the restoration of mosques, and the provision of 16 ambulances and 55 modern dialysis machines for hospitals.

The delegation’s visit also includes inspecting 30 charitable projects being implemented by the ICO in the fields of healthcare, education, and water supply for the neediest areas, as well as the delivery of food aid to low-income families, in addition to orphan sponsorship projects, all in coordination with the relevant authorities in Syria.

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the ICO, stated that these projects come as a continuation of the organisation’s charitable efforts in Syria, embodying the UAE’s approach of extending a helping hand to its brothers and translating the directives of the wise leadership to support those in need and alleviate their suffering.

He affirmed that the current phase focuses on supporting vital sectors—primarily health, education, and water—due to their direct impact on people’s daily lives.

He added that the total value of projects implemented by the organization in Syria since it began operations there about a year ago has reached about AED 21 million, covering various relief and development programmes.

He explained that the organisation is working to shift from emergency response to sustainable projects that create long-term impact in beneficiary communities.

He noted that the current field visit aims to launch new projects, evaluate existing ones on the ground, and sign agreements with local partners. He called on philanthropists and donors to continue supporting the organisation’s programmes dedicated to the brotherly Syrian people and to populations affected by wars and disasters.