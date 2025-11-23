Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends closing competitions of 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has attended the closing competitions of the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Held at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the event brought together 10,000 athletes from more than 130 countries, reflecting the event’s global status.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed crowned the champions of the professional black belt categories, further enhancing the presence of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and worldwide.

At the closing competitions of the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon commended the professional organisation of the event, which reflects the wise leadership's vision in supporting sports and athletes.

The final day of the championship was attended Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the General Authority of Sports; Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum; Sheikh Tariq bin Faisal bin Khalid Al Qassimi; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Saeed Ali Obaid Al Fazari, Executive Director, Strategy Affairs Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Members of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations; Usman Basit‏, Chief Executive Officer, Aafaq Islamic Finance; Fouad Darwish, CEO and Managing Director of Palms Sports; and Ahmed Rashid Al Marzooqi, Vice President of Corporate Support at ADNOC.