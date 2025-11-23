Calidus, 3ME announce teaming agreement to enhance hybrid solutions for defence vehicles in region

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and 3ME Technology, Australia’s advanced systems integrator, have announced the signing of a teaming agreement aimed at developing hybrid solutions for Calidus’ defence vehicles across the region.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, and Justin Bain, CEO of 3ME Technology.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in joint initiatives for development and integration focused on hybrid products and solutions, providing greater operational flexibility and higher energy efficiency. This reflects their shared commitment to innovation and delivering added value through vehicles that are more efficient, lower‑emission, and better prepared to meet future requirements in the defence sector.

Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Alblooshi said: “This teaming agreement reflects our vision to lead innovation in defence manufacturing. By working with 3ME, we are accelerating the integration of electrified power solutions into our vehicle fleet, ensuring mission-ready performance while supporting the strategy to strengthen national defence industries and embrace future technologies.”

For his part, Justin Bain said: “Our innovative technology has been proven in the toughest conditions in Australia – from underground mines to demanding defence applications – and now with Calidus Holding Group we are delivering our expertise to the UAE, at an industrial scale and benefiting from the group’s innovative manufacturing capabilities in the defence industry. Together we will deliver solutions that go faster, further and are future ready.”