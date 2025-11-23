Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council Meeting, reviews space sector's new strategic approach

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, chaired the Council’s second meeting.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the new strategic approach for the space sector built around three main objectives: positioning the UAE as a hub with the most agile, investment-friendly space ecosystem; establishing the country as a global leader in space partnerships and market access; and ensuring the nation possesses world-class space infrastructure and facilities that meet the highest international standards.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the results of the Space Economic Survey, which tracked the sector's progress over the past five years, and launched the National Space Industries Programme.

During the meeting, H.H. stressed that the space sector represents one of the most strategic sectors on which the UAE relies to build a knowledge economy and is a driver for creating solutions and technologies that enhance the country’s readiness for global changes.

He emphasised that space investment has become essential to accelerate the growth of UAE space industries and strengthen their regional and international competitiveness, thereby enabling them to meet the increasing demand for cutting-edge space technologies.

H.H. added: “The new strategic approach for the space sector reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to developing an advanced space ecosystem and establishing a national space industry capable of competing on the global stage, with the support of effective partnerships with the private sector.

H.H. continued: “The eagerness of leading international companies to take part in our national initiatives reflects the strong confidence they place in the UAE’s economic environment, regulatory framework and advanced infrastructure. It also highlights the vast potential of the space industry and its ability to support the country's development plans and economic diversification.”

He said: “Driven by this vision, we are working to increase the value added by the space economy by 60%, double its overall returns and position the United Arab Emirates among the world’s top ten space economies by 2031.”

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of strengthening national capabilities, saying: “We seek to double investments in national space infrastructure assets and facilities. Further, we are directing efforts to double the number of national companies operating in space industries. Our ambition is to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global hub for advanced technologies and to build an integrated national space industry that supports innovation, drives future-focused sectors and advances our national objectives in the coming years.”

The survey revealed a 49% increase in total public and private sector spending on space over the past five years, a clear expression of a collective commitment to building an integrated and sustainable ecosystem. Spending on space research and development also increased ninefold since 2019, underscoring the UAE’s focus on scientific leadership and the development of competitive technologies that will shape the future of the country’s space sector.

In terms of empowering Emirati women, the survey revealed a 51% increase in the number of female citizens working in the space sector compared to last year, a strong indicator of the maturity of the UAE’s enabling environment and the leading role of women in the sectors of the future.

The meeting also saw the launch of the National Space Industries Programme, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE's space sector and support national and international companies operating within it. The Programme consists of a comprehensive package of initiatives, including economic and investment policies that incentivise emerging and established space companies, as well as financial and operational initiatives to support their growth and sustainability.

The Programme also seeks to facilitate enhanced access to local and international markets through dedicated channels, providing opportunities for companies within national commercial contracts and enabling them to benefit from the UAE’s advanced space facilities. It also focuses on accelerating knowledge transfer and sharing technologies from public and private institutions and related sectors, as well as supporting efforts to double both the number of companies operating in the space industry and the UAE's space exports to global markets over the next five years.

This comprehensive approach reflects the UAE's commitment to strengthening the competitiveness of innovation- and knowledge-driven space industries, expanding the country's global footprint in this vital sector.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the Space Retreat, held in October 2025 and attended by several ministers and more than 100 leaders, government officials and representatives of major national and international companies.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Secretary-General of the Supreme Space Council and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Vice President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre; and Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence.