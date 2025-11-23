Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week promotes active play through WED Fun Run

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, hosted the third edition of the WED Fun Run at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

The Run, is held during Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, and is an initiative of ECA’s World Early Childhood Development (WED) Movement, a global platform that connects ideas, people, and systems to turn early childhood development knowledge into action. Derived from the Arabic word “WED,” meaning affection and nurturing care, the Movement reflects the UAE’s belief that innovation and tradition can advance hand in hand.

The Run welcomed more than 500 children and their caregivers for a one-kilometer run filled with interactive challenges, games, and entertainment. The festive atmosphere encouraged movement outdoors, connection, and shared memories for participating families.

The Run reflected the spirit of the week, which concludes on Sunday, 23 November, following the delivery of more than 300 activities in partnership with over 65 public, private, and community organizations, which include key partners like ADNOC (Energy Partner), PureHealth (Health Partner), and the National Academy for Childhood Development (Vision Partner).

Now in its second year, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of ECA. The week brings together learning, health, and recreation in ways that highlight the importance of the early years and help position Abu Dhabi as a truly family-friendly Emirate.

This year’s WED Fun Run featured several special moments. Among the youngest runners was a child just 3 years old, while others returned to the race after participating in previous editions, reflecting the strong connection families have formed with the event. The run also saw notable enhancements compared to previous years, with an expanded activity area and more opportunities for meaningful interaction between parents and children.

Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director, Knowledge & Impact Sector, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority(ECA), said: “The WED Fun Run is a clear example of how movement and play support children’s development in their early years. Physical activity builds motor skills, supports healthy growth, and deepens the bond between a child and their caregivers.

We are proud to work with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to offer joyful and beneficial experiences for children and families.”

Saeed Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to partner with ECA in delivering this year’s WED Fun Run. This event reflects our shared belief that a healthy lifestyle begins in childhood. Creating dedicated spaces for children to play and move supports their wellbeing and helps build a more active and health-conscious community. We are committed to supporting events that bring together sports and families in meaningful ways.”

The run aligns with the broader goals of the Year of Community 2025 by encouraging family participation, promoting child wellbeing, and providing inspiring experiences that support a more active, connected generation