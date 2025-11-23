Fujairah CP attends 'Strategic Leadership Camp 2025'

FUJAIRAH,23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended part of the “Strategic Leadership Camp 2025” programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office at Al Bahar Resort & Hotel in Fujairah.

During his attendance at the performance management workshop within the camp programme,

H.H. affirmed that fostering a sustainable leadership culture is a strategic approach of the United Arab Emirates, beginning with the experience of building the Union up to the present day.

He also noted the commitment of the Emirate of Fujairah — guided by the vision and directives of

H.H Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of

Fujairah, — to supporting and empowering national talents across various fields that contribute to strengthening the country’s vision and its comprehensive development path.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah praised the objectives of the Strategic Leadership Programme, designated for assistant undersecretaries and directors-general in ministries and federal entities, highlighting the programme’s role in empowering participating leaders and enhancing their leadership skills through best practices, enabling them to reach higher levels of excellence and efficiency.

Programme leaders expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his attendance and engagement in the workshop and programme, noting that his participation serves as a motivating factor that strengthens strategic alignment, shared visions, and the achievement of the programme’s goals.