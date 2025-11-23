EU, Pakistan agree to further deepen joint cooperation

BRUSSELS, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The EU and Pakistan reiterated the importance of continued collaboration to promote sustainable growth and trade development.

According to a press statement issued by the European Union External Action, the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP), Kaja Kallas, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar, co-chaired the 7th Round of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels.

The meeting discussed EU-Pakistan bilateral relations, with special regard to reviewing cooperation in the framework of the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (SRP) from 2019. Both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation in all areas covered under the SEP with the objective of aligning overall strategic outlook.

In this regard, the leaders expressed a strong political commitment towards the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) which remains one of the key elements of EU-Pakistan relations.

Both sides stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Both sides agreed to convene the 8th Round of the Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.