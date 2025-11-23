Islamic Arts Festival illuminates House of Wisdom & SPARK

SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at Sharjah Department of Culture and Director of the Islamic Arts Festival, inaugurated seven artworks as part of the installations participating in the 26th edition of the festival.

The inauguration took place at the House of Wisdom and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), in the presence of Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of the House of Wisdom, a number of international artists and media representatives, and attendees of the art event.

The courtyards of the House of Wisdom hosted four artworks: "The Cloak Pavilion" by artist Aden Chan of Studio LYYH from Hong Kong; "Illuminated Passages: The Five Pillars" by artist Romina Khanum from the United Kingdom; "Lighthouse" by Emirati artist Salma Al Mansouri; and "Keep Your Eyes on the Light" by Saudi artist Fatima Abdulhadi.

SPARK also hosted three artworks: "Ashes and Order" by Emirati artist Rawda Al Marzouqi, "Circle of Light" by Kuwaiti artist Mahmoud Shaker, and "Repetition" by Iranian artist Neda Salmanpour.

Al Qasir and the attendees toured the seven works, gaining insight into the artists' ideas and experiencing the creative process embodied in each piece. The tour offered an opportunity to discover the intricate details of each work and listen to the stories each artwork tells in its own unique way.

There were numerous stops at the installations, which reflected a diversity of ideas and visions. Visitors listened to the artists explain their journey in creating each piece, from the initial concept to the final touches, striving to align with the festival's theme, "Siraj" (Lantern).