Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 announces huge line-up of competitions for debut edition

AL AIN, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) 2025 has announced an exciting line-up of competitions for its inaugural edition.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, and organised by the ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the debut edition of AAIHEX will take place from November 26-30 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

AAIHEX 2025 is set to build on the rich traditions of the many hunting and equestrian exhibitions held in Abu Dhabi over the past two decades. The event is dedicated to celebrating the UAE’s rich legacy of outdoor sports, hunting and horsemanship, showcasing Al Ain as a leading destination for culture and heritage in the Middle East and North Africa.

With 2025 marking the first time Al Ain will hold this event, visitors and exhibitors alike will have the opportunity to participate in a wide array of authentic events and immersive features designed to promote the oasis city as a regional hub for culture.

At the heart of the event is a thrilling programme of competitions spotlighting traditional activities celebrating Emirati culture, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority as “Heritage Partner”. Visitors and exhibitors will have the opportunity to take part in a number of these competitions, showcasing heritage and tradition across a wide array of authentic events and immersive features.

AIIHEX will host a Traditional Cooking Competition, which aims to revive Emirati cuisine by showcasing its authentic flavours and the culinary techniques which have been passed down through generations.

Participants will demonstrate their skills in preparing traditional dishes, with a focus on authenticity, ingredient quality, hygiene, preparation methods and presentation. A specialised judging panel will evaluate entries based on taste, cleanliness, creativity and final presentation.

An Arabic Coffee Workshop will celebrate and spotlight the cultural and social significance of Arabic Coffee, which stands a symbol of traditional Emirati hospitality.

The workshop aims to strengthen national identity through coffee, ensuring its practices and traditions are preserved and passed on to future generations. The workshops will consist of two main segments – a morning session featuring live workshops teaching the art of preparing Arabic coffee in the traditional Emirati way, as done in Bedouin campsites, and an evening session where participants compete in making and presenting the drink according to authenticity, taste, presentation, and adherence to traditional hospitality customs.

The Al Yola Traditional Performance Competition will run during the event, with the aim of reviving this traditional Emirati performing art, while introducing to younger generations its values of courage, chivalry and national pride. Al Yola is thought of as one of the most prominent Emirati folk performances, with participants showcasing precision, control of the traditional Yola stick, rhythm and mastery of traditional movements in front of a jury and audience.

Thousands of visitors are expected in Al Ain across the five days, with AIIHEX serving as a dynamic platform where attendees can not only engage with the community, but also showcase their skills and products to an audience of likeminded people.