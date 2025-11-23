Mansoor bin Mohammed lauds discipline, determination of UAE athletes as they compete on world stage

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, praised the consistently strong showing of UAE athletes at major multi-sport events, affirming that, in making their mark on the world stage, Emirati sportspersons displayed the determination of champions and the zeal to fly their nation’s flag high at every competition irrespective of the level of competition or the challenges involved.

H.H. noted that the historic success achieved by the national contingent during the recently concluded 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stood as a testament to the positive spirit and highly motivated work ethic of UAE athletes. Winning a total of 27 medals – including 6 gold medals and 14 silver medals – for the UAE’s best result at the Games since the inaugural edition in 2005, the UAE contingent’s performances reflect the sustained efforts exerted by technical and administrative support teams while embodying the unifying spirit and discipline that characterise the UAE’s sporting ecosystem.

H.H. congratulated the athletes who succeeded in winning medals during the Games, emphasising that sustaining sporting excellence requires a continuous commitment to modern training methods, the implementation of long-term development plans, and a focused drive to achieve established objectives and translate them into tangible results.

He noted that recent months have witnessed remarkable performances by the UAE’s national teams, whether at the 3rd Asian Youth Games hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain or at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, underlining the UAE’s steadily advancing sporting graph.

H.H. also highlighted the UAE contingent’s success in reinforcing the ‘participation for competition’ principle during the Games through a series of record-breaking performances across different sports.

H.H. noted that the performances during the Games reflected the preparedness of UAE athletes to come up with their best at every major event.

He emphasised that the UAE National Olympic Committee will continue working closely with various sports federations to support athletes and enable them to register ever greater accomplishments.

H.H. added that talent, creativity, and the boundless ambition of its athletes will continue to inspire the UAE’s intensified efforts to enhance its presence on the global sporting map in the future as well.