SEWA delivers 3,650 streetlights, 32,432 maintenance operations

SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) continues its efforts in designing and implementing road lighting networks across all areas, adhering to high-quality and efficient standards.

From the beginning of this year until the end of October 2025, SEWA completed the installation and commissioning of 3,650 streetlights and carried out 32,432 maintenance operations on existing street lighting assets. Additionally, 146,258 metres of road lighting network were extended in Sharjah.

Engineer Ahmed Al Bas, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, confirmed that the lighting projects implemented by SEWA in various areas of the Emirate of Sharjah are carried out according to the highest specifications and standards. The lighting network is designed to suit secondary, main, and highway roads, considering factors such as spacing between poles, pole height, and the number of lights to be installed.

Al Bas noted that the Electricity Distribution Department's teams are dedicated to the design, approval, and implementation of these networks. The lighting project was studied and reviewed to ensure it aligns with road dimensions and optimises the placement of poles and spotlights.

Al Bas added that SEWA is committed to providing the best services for projects in all areas, emphasising that lighting projects are vital and essential, beautifying streets and ensuring the safety of residents and drivers.