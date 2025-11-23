Dubai Women Establishment, J.P. Morgan sign MoU to support women’s professional development

DUBAI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Women Establishment (DWE) and J.P. Morgan, Dubai branch have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish strategic collaboration to enhance women’s economic participation and support their professional development.

Naeema Ahli, CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, and Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the Middle East and North Africa at J.P. Morgan, signed the MOU. This MOU provides a general framework for cooperation that reflects both parties’ commitment to strengthening women’s roles in the workforce and contributing to sustainable economic development.

Under this collaboration, both entities will work together on designing and implementing programs and initiatives across four key areas: economic empowerment, professional and leadership development, and career mentorship through specialised events and activities that foster connection and knowledge exchange among women leaders across sectors.

J.P. Morgan will contribute expertise and knowledge to training programs, collaborate on the design and implementation of workshops, seminars, and joint events, and provide mentorship support to participants in these initiatives.

Naeema Ahli said, “We are pleased to sign this MOU with one of the world’s leading financial institutions in supporting women in the professional and business sectors, in line with DWE’s strategy to enhance women’s role in the national economy through impactful strategic collaborations.”

She added that the collaboration with J.P. Morgan opens new horizons for exchanging expertise and for applying global best practices to build the capacities of Emirati women, empowering them to achieve their professional and leadership aspirations and contributing to the growth and sustainability of the national economy.

Khaled Hobballah said, “At J.P. Morgan, we believe that empowering women in the workforce is essential for driving innovation and sustainable growth. This collaboration with Dubai Women Establishment reflects our commitment to fostering inclusive opportunities and supporting the professional development of women across the UAE.”