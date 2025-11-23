Sharjah Chamber concludes successful trade mission to Kenya, Uganda

SHARJAH, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded its trade mission to Kenya and Uganda, recording significant progress in strengthening economic relations between Sharjah and East African countries.

Marking the culmination of a decade-long engagement in these high-potential markets, the mission was organised by SCCI represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC). It succeeded in expanding economic and investment cooperation, enhancing the market presence of Sharjah companies across key sectors, and advancing export growth for private-sector member companies.

These efforts align with SCCI’s broader strategy to empower the local business community, strengthen the competitiveness of Sharjah-based businesses, and expand their global footprint.

Led by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, the trade delegation comprised board members along with a select group of businessmen, entrepreneurs, and representatives from Sharjah’s major industrial and commercial enterprises.

Throughout the mission, the delegation engaged in multiple meetings with Kenyan and Ugandan counterparts to expand economic cooperation and reinforce investment-driven partnerships.

This mission marks the tenth stop in the Chamber’s decade-long journey of sustained market presence and expansion in East Africa. During this period, over 250 companies from Sharjah, spanning diverse industries and economic sectors, participated in the Chamber’s initiatives, alongside more than 600 representatives from both public and private sector entities.

In previous rounds, the mission facilitated over 3,500 B2B meetings between Sharjah-based exporters and partners in Kenya and Uganda, resulting in the signing of over 80 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements, in addition to more than 120 non-oil commercial deals.

Data indicates that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for 65% of participating companies, many of which launched new investments in Kenya and Uganda across ten priority sectors, including food manufacturing, construction, steel, healthcare, logistics, and ICT. These outcomes reflect the Sharjah Chamber’s growing role in empowering the local business community and expanding the market reach of UAE enterprises across the African continent.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais stated that the trade mission to Kenya and Uganda is part of the Sharjah Chamber’s long-standing strategy to enhance the competitiveness of its private-sector members by facilitating access to new markets and strengthening the global presence of Sharjah-made products.

He noted that the Chamber’s mission to Kenya carries exceptional importance, particularly with the activation of the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

“During the Sharjah–Kenya Business Forum, there was a genuine interest for initiating investment projects that signal the beginning of a new strategic partnership, reinforcing Kenya’s position as a key economic and commercial hub and a major logistical gateway to East and Central Africa,” Al Owais added.

The Sharjah Chamber, in partnership with the Kenya Investment Authority (Invest Kenya), held the Sharjah–Kenya Business Forum, which highlighted commitments from leading UAE companies expressing interest in targeted economic and industrial investments, alongside planned engagement in clean-energy and green-infrastructure ambitious projects.

The delegation further convened a business meeting with the Kenya Investment Authority, led by its CEO John Mwendwa, where discussions stressed the strategic importance of the visit for strengthening cooperation and exploring promising opportunities, particularly in sustainable energy and environmental development.

SCCI’s trade mission agenda was reinforced by the substantial momentum created by the newly concluded Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and the Republic of Kenya, which marks a significant milestone in advancing bilateral economic ties.

The agreement is expected to unlock new opportunities for expanded trade flows, investment projects, and innovation-led and sustainable growth across priority sectors. UAE-Kenya trade cooperation is steadily progressing, with non-oil bilateral trade exceeding USD 3.1 billion in the first nine months of 2024, an unprecedented 29.1 percent increase over the corresponding period of 2023.

The Chamber’s delegation concluded their engagements in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, with the Sharjah–Uganda Business Forum.

The mission’s activities in Uganda featured a series of structured B2B meetings, networking sessions, and on-site visits to major economic and industrial facilities. These engagements reflected the growing strength of UAE–Uganda economic ties, supported by the steady growth of non-oil trade that currently surpasses USD 2 billion annually, with projections indicating the potential for a tenfold increase as both economies continue to expand sustainably.

Discussions also revealed a clear shift within the Ugandan business sector toward sustainable institutional cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber, moving beyond traditional sectors to focus on high-value opportunities in future-oriented sectors such as fintech, advanced manufacturing, and digital services.