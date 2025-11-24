‘CyberQ’ Conference opens Wednesday with global expert participation

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second edition of the "CyberQ" Conference, organised by the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) under the theme "Where Quantum, AI, and Cybersecurity Converge", will kick off on Wednesday at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Running until 27th November, the event will bring together experts, policymakers and industry leaders from more than 100 countries to address the disruptive impact of quantum computing and AI on cybersecurity. Sessions will explore AI-driven attacks, defensive automation and the urgent need to transition to post-quantum technologies.

Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stated that holding the CyberQ Conference for the second consecutive year follows the directives of the nation’s wise leadership, reaffirming the UAE’s vision for global leadership in digital and cybersecurity fields, and cementing its status as a global hub for data.

He emphasised that this year’s conference focuses on vital topics, particularly encryption, quantum computing and their relationship with AI and cybersecurity, stressing the urgency of addressing quantum security challenges, especially as quantum computers increasingly solve highly complex mathematical problems that require rethinking traditional encryption methods.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti highlighted the importance of advancing cybersecurity in parallel with quantum technologies to ensure strong digital foundations in the face of new and complex threats. He affirmed that organising CyberQ for the second year in a row represents a decisive step in knowledge exchange, strengthening international and regional cooperation and enhancing collective readiness for a future where quantum capabilities will reshape challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity.

The conference will also highlight advances in quantum cryptography, international standards and emerging risks such as organised cybercrime, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in shaping global cybersecurity solutions.

The “CyberQ” Conference features specialised presentations and interactive sessions, including automated cryptography detection solutions, risk assessment tools and live demonstrations by leading institutions such as the Technology Innovation Institute, focusing on real-world applications of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and communication resilient to quantum attacks.

The importance of post-classical cryptography techniques lies in providing robust protection against quantum computing threats that could break traditional encryption algorithms, ensuring the confidentiality and security of data in the future. Additionally, cryptographic agility enables dynamic and seamless transition between different encryption algorithms without affecting system continuity or security, allowing rapid adaptation to technological advancements and emerging vulnerabilities while ensuring continuous protection with minimal cost and effort.

Conference sessions will also cover discussions on post-classical cryptography techniques and cryptographic agility, with showcases by specialised companies offering practical solutions in risk analysis, compliance and integration with modern infrastructures.

Applied sessions will merge cutting-edge research with industrial applications in quantum security, cyber AI and emerging threats such as organised cybercrime and ways to combat it, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in shaping global cybersecurity solutions.

Held for the second consecutive year, the “CyberQ” Conference reflects the efforts of the Cybersecurity Council to enhance the exchange of expertise at regional and international levels. This contributes to shaping the future of cybersecurity and underscores the UAE’s leadership role in the cyber and digital domains.

The conference also addresses the profound impact of quantum computing on information security, highlighting the urgent need to understand emerging threats driven by advancements in quantum technology. It aims to provide forward-looking insights to government entities and industry leaders on protecting critical cyber systems by leveraging diverse technical expertise and bringing together thought leaders, specialists and experts to reinforce the nation’s position as a leading global hub for data and digital services.