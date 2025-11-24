EAD organises regional workshop on conservation translocation, reintroduction of Arabian Oryx

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) hosted the Regional Workshop on Conservation Translocation and Reintroduction of the Arabian Oryx in Range States in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop was organised in collaboration with the General Secretariat for the Conservation of the Arabian Oryx (GSCAO) and brought together over 50 participants, including conservation managers, field biologists and awareness specialists representing Arabian Oryx institutions across the region.

The event aimed to assess Arabian Oryx reintroduction efforts, share lessons learned from the past four decades of regional conservation and explore the integration of global best practices in wildlife translocation and reintroduction. Range states participating included the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Discussions also addressed the Arabian Oryx’s position on the IUCN Red List and examined how social media can be leveraged to promote awareness and appreciation of conservation translocation efforts.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Esmaeil Alhashmi, Executive Director of Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity at EAD, reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s leadership in species conservation and the importance of regional collaboration.

He said, “The Arabian Oryx is both a symbol of resilience and a living testament to our region’s shared environmental and cultural heritage. Inspired by the environmental vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has made remarkable progresses in reintroducing this species to its natural habitats. Through this workshop, we are building on that legacy by enhancing cooperation among range states, sharing scientific expertise and advancing conservation translocation and reintroduction practices to ensure the continued survival of the Arabian Oryx in the wild.”

The workshop’s agenda featured a series of technical sessions, expert presentations and working groups addressing a wide range of themes central to species reintroduction and management. Speakers explored the role of international partnerships in ensuring the success of conservation programmes and examined lessons learned from global large herbivore reintroduction initiatives, highlighting parallels that can strengthen regional efforts.

The discussions also delved into the future challenges of managing reintroduced Arabian Oryx populations and the importance of defining wilderness criteria to guide future conservation translocations across the region.

Another key focus of the workshop was the growing role of technology in conservation. Participants examined how Artificial Intelligence (AI), modern monitoring methods and digital data platforms can be used to improve the assessment, tracking and management of Arabian Oryx populations.

These discussions reflected EAD’s broader commitment to harnessing advanced technology and innovation to enhance wildlife conservation outcomes.

Equally important were sessions dedicated to public communication and the role of social media in building public understanding of species conservation. Delegates highlighted how strategic communication and storytelling can inspire community engagement, reinforce public pride in the Arabian Oryx as a regional icon and strengthen support for ongoing conservation programmes.

Participants also discussed the IUCN Red List assessment and current conservation status of the Arabian Oryx. The discussions underlined the importance of sustained regional collaboration through the GSCAO framework to improve knowledge exchange, build technical capacity and align monitoring and management standards across breeding facilities and protected areas.

The two-day workshop concluded with a set of forward-looking recommendations aimed at enhancing conservation outcomes across range states. These included expanding protected habitats, fostering regional research collaboration, strengthening genetic diversity within breeding programmes and integrating modern monitoring tools to ensure the long-term success of reintroduction initiatives.

Through such workshops, Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD) continues to play a pivotal role in leading regional and international efforts to conserve endangered species, reinforcing its commitment to biodiversity protection, ecological restoration and the UAE’s vision for sustainable development.