UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Islamic Republic of Iran

TEHRAN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Khaled Abdullah Belhoul presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, to Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran.

Belhoul conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Pezeshkian, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Iran.

For his part, President Pezeshkian conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Pezeshkian wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Belhoul expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Islamic Republic of Iran, underscoring his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors to contribute to consolidating ties of neighborliness and cooperation between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Iran and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the shared interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.