Zayed Authority for People of Determination, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City collaborate in care, rehabilitation fields

ABU DHABI, 23rd November, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, part of SEHA under PureHealth Group, to enhance cooperation in healthcare and rehabilitation and to expand high-quality services for People of Determination.

Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, and Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, signed the MoU in the presence of officials from both entities.

Under the agreement, both sides will collaborate on periodic medical examinations, specialised assessments, rehabilitation programmes delivered by qualified medical teams, and the training of healthcare professionals on best practices for supporting People of Determination. The MoU also provides for exchanging expertise in healthcare and rehabilitation.

Key initiatives include regular visits by a rehabilitation physician, field assessments for enrolled students, and exploring the establishment of a Bee Café branch operated by People of Determination within Sheikh Khalifa Medical City to enhance workplace inclusion and economic empowerment.

Zayed Authority for People of Determination will also supply Sheikh Khalifa Medical City with products from its 3D-printing workshops free of charge for one month and will support the production of medical staff uniforms through its sewing workshops, reinforcing the principle of empowerment through work.

Al Humaidan said the partnership reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering People of Determination medically and socially, adding that the Authority continues to expand strategic partnerships across the healthcare sector to strengthen early detection, diagnosis, treatment and long-term rehabilitation.

Al Kuwaiti said SEHA, as part of PureHealth, prioritises delivering comprehensive, world-class care, noting that the agreement will help address the therapeutic and rehabilitative needs of People of Determination and ensure their full participation in society.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said the MoU represents a strategic step in strengthening collaboration between healthcare and social entities in Abu Dhabi, supporting the development and inclusion of People of Determination and aligning with national priorities.