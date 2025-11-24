Rabdaan Electronic Judging System for Arabian Horse Championships launched

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society has launched the “Rabdaan Electronic Judging System”, a pioneering digital platform that highlights the UAE’s leadership in leveraging smart technologies to support equestrian sports and elevate the global standing of Arabian Horse Championships.

The launch of the new system reaffirms the Society’s commitment to enhancing the standards of organisation and judging in championships and competitions through an integrated electronic platform that ensures the highest levels of efficiency, fairness, and transparency.

The Rabdaan system enables full electronic registration of horses without any manual intervention, with instant verification of eligibility and automatic issuance of payment receipts. It also allows owners to track their horses’ participation and easily download championship catalogues.

Furthermore, the new system provides the Disciplinary Committee (DC) with advanced tools to review and update horse data, attach required documents, and document notes with images, in addition to issuing comprehensive certified reports.

The electronic judging system relies on iPads for each judge during championships, with results displayed instantly on screens and the website. Special cases, such as suspected lameness, are handled through a confidential electronic voting process that ensures complete neutrality and accuracy in evaluation.

Rabdaan represents a pioneering Emirati step toward digitising equestrian activities and programs, reinforcing standards of transparency and excellence in Arabian horse championships, and reflecting the nation’s ambitious vision to preserve its rich heritage and elevate its global presence in the world of equestrian sports.