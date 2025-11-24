UAE Government Leaders Programme partners with Airbus Beyond

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, the UAE Government Leaders Programme (UAE GLP) announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Airbus Beyond, the educational and training arm of the global Airbus company, within the efforts of the UAE Government to enhance the government leadership development system and upskill national cadres in line with the highest international standards.

The partnership reflects the UAE GLP’s keenness to enhance collaboration in the fields of developing talents leadership skills. It aims to benefit from Airbus’s global expertise in designing and implementing advanced programmes for preparing government leaders and developing their capabilities, in line with a long-term vision that keeps pace with future shifts and promotes the UAE’s leadership in government work.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Director of Government Leaders and Talents Department at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, and Adam McGonigal, CEO of Airbus Beyond.

Mohamed Al Sharhan stated that the UAE GLP is committed to expanding its network of strategic global partnerships aimed at strengthening the capabilities of government leaders in the UAE, enabling them to acquire the skills and expertise required to lead future governments and contribute effectively to driving positive change within the government ecosystem.

“The collaboration with Airbus Beyond opens new horizons for UAE government leaders to gain access to global best practices and innovative models, providing a platform for engagement with some of the most influential figures in the aviation sector. This enables the UAE GLP to benefit from the expertise of this vital industry and build on its advanced models to develop innovative practices that enhance the efficiency and leadership excellence of government work,” he added.

For his part, Adam McGonigal, CEO of Airbus Beyond, said, “At Airbus, we believe that leadership development is a driving force for enhancing innovation and shaping the future. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to empowering high-potential individuals through the knowledge, expertise, and global insights needed to lead in an increasingly complex world.”

The partnership provides outstanding UAE government leaders with opportunities to participate in Airbus’s flagship leadership events, such as the Leadership Forum among others. It further offers opportunities for learning and development through the company’s leadership programmes, as well as platforms for networking and benefiting from the expertise of senior executives at Airbus.

The partnership includes hosting key leaders from Airbus as speakers at major events organised by the UAE Government, to participate in leadership sessions, specialised discussions, and panel dialogues designed to inspire and engage the future leaders of the UAE.