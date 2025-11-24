UAE, Nigeria launch strategic partnership to equip youth with digital skills for future economy

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Digital School, one of the initiatives under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), announced the launch of a new strategic partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) in Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The partnership aims to enhance the digital education ecosystem, empower Nigerian youth with advanced digital skills, strengthen their future readiness, and equip them for emerging opportunities aligned with sustainable development pathways and the fast-paced global digital transformation across various sectors.

Ayodele Olawande, Minister of Youth Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, affirmed that the cooperation opens new horizons of opportunities for Nigerian youth in the fields of skills development, technology, and innovation. He expressed his gratitude to the UAE Government and the Digital School for their continuous support and ongoing efforts in advancing digital education in Nigeria specifically, and globally in general.

Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of the Digital School, emphasised that the Digital School’s initiatives focus on empowering youth and supporting them in acquiring essential digital skills. This approach enhances their opportunities to secure jobs that enable active participation in developing their communities and contributing to sustainable development and the creation of a more advanced and resilient future.

He added that the partnership between the UAE Digital School and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in Nigeria represents a strategic step to expand international collaboration and reinforce a holistic digital education model. The initiative aims to inspire learners and provide them with real opportunities for progress and success, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce capable of keeping pace with global innovation and digital transformation, while supporting the readiness of educational systems for a technology- and knowledge-driven future.

The partnership focuses on supporting the development and expansion of the “Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA)” to become a leading national platform for digital education, vocational training, and skills development. This effort is directly supported by the “Skills Academies” initiative of the Digital School, enhancing youth empowerment and preparing young people for practical career paths and roles across various fields.

The two sides will collaborate on integrating technology and artificial intelligence tools into education and training, contributing to the development of a future-ready workforce capable of keeping pace with global digital transformation. The partnership also aims to enhance educational innovation, improve learning outcomes, and strengthen the readiness of educational systems for a technology- and knowledge-driven future.

The partnership provides targeted training programmes that facilitate the transition of youth from learning to employment, create new opportunities, support entrepreneurship, and develop professional skills in Nigeria’s fastest-growing sectors.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in November 2020 under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Digital School is the first accredited digital school of its kind. It aims to empower students through flexible digital learning options, offering high-quality blended and remote learning solutions. The Digital school particularly targets underprivileged communities, refugees, and displaced individuals worldwide, leveraging digital education to provide modern curricula and innovative learning opportunities.

The Digital School adopts a comprehensive approach to digital transformation in education, focusing on expanding learning opportunities through digital learning options. The Digital School continues to grow, having benefited over 750,000 students and trained more than 23,000 digital teachers. It provides educational and training content in seven languages: Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Kurdish, Portuguese, and Indonesian.