Strategic partnerships announced for Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 announced the signing of a series of strategic partnership agreements between the Games and leading UAE and international organisations.

The signing ceremony formally recognised the commitment of key organisations, including AD Ports Group, PureHealth, LuLu Group International, Miral, Mubadala Investment Company, Etihad Rail and Choueiri Group, for sharing the Games’ vision of promoting lifelong participation in sport, community wellbeing, and promoting longevity. They further highlighted Abu Dhabi’s leadership in fostering inclusive sporting initiatives and advancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for health, vitality, and active living.

The agreements were signed by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in the presence of Mohamed Al Junaibi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.

Senior representatives from the participating partners also attended the ceremony, including Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of AD Ports Group; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of Lulu Group International; Taghrid Al Saeed, Executive Director Group Communications & Destination Marketing of Miral; Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail and Pierre Choueiri, Chairman & CEO of Choueiri Group.

Aref Hamad Al Awani said, “The success of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is rooted in cooperation, and today’s agreements reaffirm the trust of our partners in the UAE’s vision and capabilities. Together, we aim to advance the Games as a bridge between nations and communities where sport serves as a language of connection and mutual respect. This collaboration will elevate the event’s global impact and contribute to a wider movement for healthier and more inclusive societies.”

Set to take place from 6th to 15th February 2026, the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest international multi-sport event ever hosted in the Middle East, welcoming more than 25,000 athletes from around the world. Participants will compete across over 30 sports, including heritage disciplines that reflect the UAE’s rich cultural identity.