MoF concludes field visits programme under ‘Leaders of Finance’ initiative

DUBAI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) concluded its Field Visits to Financial Institutions programme, held under the Leaders of Finance initiative in partnership with local finance departments, international financial institutions, and the Federal Youth Authority, to empower Emirati youth and prepare future leaders in the national financial sector.

Held from 17th to 20th November, the second-phase programme included visits to the Abu Dhabi and Dubai finance departments, the World Bank Group, and the International Finance Corporation. The visits gave participants direct exposure to budgeting systems, revenue and treasury management, financial controls, digital transformation, development finance and macro-fiscal policy.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, said the programme reflects the Ministry’s commitment to building a new generation of financial leaders able to bridge theory and practice. He said the visits enabled youth to understand federal, local, and global financial operations and strengthened their competencies in fiscal policy and economic sustainability.

He added that the initiative supports the Year of Community by investing in youth talent and preparing them to contribute to the UAE’s long-term development agenda.

During the Dubai Department of Finance visit, participants reviewed best practices in budget preparation and revenue management, followed by sessions at the IFC on development finance and the role of global institutions in economic sustainability. The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance showcased digital transformation in financial operations, while the World Bank Group provided insights into global macro-fiscal planning.

Buthaina Al Mazrouei, Director-General of Government Financial Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, said the department is committed to supporting national youth and presented its operating model, including programme-and-performance budgeting, treasury management and government accounts.

Arif Abdulrahman Ahli, Executive Director of the Planning and General Budget Sector at the Dubai Department of Finance, said the programme strengthens youth understanding of the financial ecosystem and its role in sustainable economic development.

Safaa El-Tayeb El-Kogali, World Bank Division Director for the GCC, said the initiative is a strong investment in future Emirati leaders and aligns with the National Youth Agenda 2031.

Abdullah Jafri, IFC Regional Director for GCC Affairs, said the programme supports youth empowerment and strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors to advance sustainable development.

The programme complemented earlier theoretical training offered under the Leaders of Finance initiative, building participants’ analytical and leadership skills and giving them a comprehensive view of the UAE’s financial ecosystem.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Finance’s Youth Financial Advisors programme, which aims to prepare future leaders in government finance, strengthen national financial awareness, and enhance the UAE’s global competitiveness.