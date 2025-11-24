Humaid bin Ammar launches programme to develop capabilities of government media professionals in Ajman

AJMAN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council, launched the 'Media Competencies' programme, which aims to develop the capabilities of media professionals in government and semi government entities in the emirate and to enable them to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the modern communications sector.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar affirmed that building media capacities is a fundamental pillar in supporting the progress of the Ajman Government and strengthening its national presence. He noted that modern media has become a partner in conveying institutional messages with clarity and professionalism.

He said that Ajman is keen to establish an integrated media system that possesses knowledge, skill and readiness, and that can keep up with rapid developments in communication at the local and international levels.

He added that the programme reflects the leadership’s vision of investing in people and preparing national talent capable of representing the emirate with efficiency and competence across media platforms.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar said that the programme aims to enable media professionals, official spokespersons and corporate communication teams to develop skills in crafting impactful messages, managing strategic situations and dealing professionally with traditional and digital media, in a way that strengthens Ajman’s presence and supports its aspirations.

The Ajman Government Media Office briefed Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi on the details of the programme, its training pillars and its components, which will be implemented in the coming phase.