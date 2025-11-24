Al Wathba Food Festival concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Al Wathba Food Festival concluded yesterday, reaffirming its position as a key national platform for supporting food security and promoting local agricultural production.

Held as part of the fourth edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, the festival showcased the quality of UAE-grown produce and celebrated the richness of Emirati cuisine.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the festival strengthened the integration of local products into the national food ecosystem and encouraged consumers to prioritise UAE-grown produce. It also provided farmers, livestock breeders and home-based businesses with opportunities to present food innovations and demonstrate the diversity of Emirati dishes.

According to the organising committee, the festival has become an annual destination that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s role as a regional centre for food and agriculture driven by knowledge and innovation. The event highlighted successful local production models, the work of farmers and home-based producers, and the rapid development of the agricultural sector.

This year saw strong participation from Emirati women and youth, who helped preserve culinary traditions while introducing younger generations to authentic Emirati dishes. People of Determination and home-based businesses also contributed significantly, presenting creative products and reinforcing their role in sustainable development and economic inclusion.

The festival recorded more than 600 participations, including over 95 shop applications and more than 430 entries across competitions. A total of 140 contestants took part, with 80 winners announced across various categories. Fourteen competitions were held with total prizes of AED362,000, alongside family activities and displays of vegetables, dates, value-added products and traditional foods.

Kinnah Saeed Al Maskari, Member of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award and Chairperson of the festival, said the event reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing food security and supporting domestic production. She said the participation of national talents demonstrated the capabilities of women, youth and home-based producers in creating added value for the agricultural and food sectors.

She encouraged farmers, livestock breeders and food sector professionals to participate in the main Award and explore upcoming festivals and competitions via the Award’s website, noting that such engagement strengthens local products and supports national sustainability goals.

The Al Wathba Livestock Festival continues until 14th February as part of the Award’s wider programme supporting farmers and breeders, fostering innovation and enhancing agricultural and food production across the UAE.