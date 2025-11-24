UAE Federal Public Prosecution launches regional programme on CBRN criminal investigations

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Federal Public Prosecution has launched the regional programme on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) criminal investigations, in partnership with the European Union CBRN Centres of Excellence and in cooperation with the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI), with wide participation from national, regional and international experts and specialists.

The opening of the programme, held today at the headquarters of the UAE Federal Public Prosecution, was attended by Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, along with a number of officials, experts and specialists from within and outside the country.

The programme, delivered through five integrated training phases, represents a strategic step towards strengthening criminal investigation capabilities in high-risk cases and supporting the readiness of national institutions to handle radiological and nuclear crimes in line with international best practices and standards.

According to the training framework, the programme comprises five core components: specialised theoretical lectures, practical workshops, field-based simulation exercises, mock court sessions and a train-the-trainer module.

Running from November 2025 to April 2026, the programme covers the full cycle of CBRN criminal investigation—from incident detection to case building, prosecution file preparation and judicial execution.

Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the launch of the programme aligns with the UAE’s vision for advancing its criminal justice and security system, reinforcing national capabilities in handling complex and cross-border crimes.

He said, “The UAE continues to invest in strengthening the capabilities of its judicial and security institutions and developing institutional capacities that support the criminal investigation framework in addressing emerging challenges. This programme represents a significant step towards consolidating the country’s readiness to address CBRN cases through a scientific and practical approach in line with the UAE Vision 2031 and its future direction in the security and justice sectors.”

Sultan Ibrahim Abdullah Al Juwaid, Assistant Attorney-General, delivered the Public Prosecution’s address during the opening ceremony, emphasising the importance of implementing this programme in partnership with the EU CBRN Centres of Excellence Initiative and in cooperation with UNICRI.

Íñigo Febrel Benlloch, Deputy Head of Mission at EU Delegation to the UAE and representative of the EU CBRN Centres of Excellence, said the cooperation reflects the strong relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the European Union in enhancing security and criminal readiness, noting that the UAE has become a key partner in building regional CBRN-related capabilities.

Talgat Tulbayev, Regional Coordinator at UNICRI, added, “We are proud to cooperate with the UAE Public Prosecution on this pioneering project, which will enhance the efficiency of justice systems and criminal investigations in the region and strengthen the ability of states to address this sensitive category of crimes.”