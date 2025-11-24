Minister of Family visits Emirates Humanitarian City

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Marking the end of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), visited Emirates Humanitarian City.

The visit aimed to bring joy to children from Gaza and their families, through a series of interactive, educational, and recreational activities that promote family bonding and emotional wellbeing.

The visit reflected ECA’s commitment to compassion and inclusion of all children and highlighted Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support every child’s right to a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment.

The day featured both child-focused activities and sessions for their caregivers. Children took part in creative workshops, sensory activities, and outdoor play that supported their cognitive, physical, and social development through structured and free play.

Parents and caregivers attended interactive sessions led by early childhood experts, focusing on positive parenting, communication, and the role of play in early child development. Different activities were also included to help build strong emotional connections and lasting memories between children and their caregivers.

Sana bint Mohamed Suhail emphasised that Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week is a moment each year to renew our collective responsibility to every child in the emirate. “The early years of a child’s life are the most important,” she said. “Supporting families during this time is an investment in the future of our nation.”

She continued, “Being here today with these children and families at Emirates Humanitarian City is deeply meaningful. Their presence among us here in the UAE represents the values of compassion and solidarity that define our community. We believe every child deserves a strong start in life and a fair chance to grow, learn, and flourish to their full potential. The early years are not just a passing phase. They shape the foundation of a child’s future. That is why we continue, together with our partners, to build warm, safe, and supportive environments for all children and families in Abu Dhabi. We want every child to grow up in a community filled with care, connection, and equal opportunity.”

The visit also aimed to strengthen the mental wellbeing of children and families living in the City by promoting connection, learning through play, and caregiver skill-building. Many of the educational materials and activities will remain available to the residents of the City, extending the positive impact of the initiative.

The second edition of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 concluded after being held from 17th to 23rd November under the theme “Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-Friendly Emirate,” and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of ECA.

This year’s edition brought together more than 65 government, private, and community entities, including ADNOC (Energy Partner), PureHealth (Health Partner), and the National Academy for Childhood Development (Vision Partner). Across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the week featured more than 300 community and interactive activities that combined play, learning, and community engagement — celebrating the importance of the early years and encouraging families to make the most of simple, everyday moments to support their children’s development and strengthen family