Nahyan bin Mubarak attends annual dinner of Taawon in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the annual dinner organised by Taawon at the Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The evening brought together a distinguished gathering of humanitarian leaders, representatives of international organisations, and private-sector partners.

The high-level presence reflected the prominent position Taawon holds regionally and internationally, as well as the UAE’s strong commitment to advancing humanitarian work and supporting initiatives dedicated to the Palestinian people, especially programmes that serve vulnerable children and families in Gaza and across Palestine.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan said he was honoured to attend Taawon’s annual gathering, praising the organisation’s national vision and its commitment to easing suffering and supporting the people of Palestine. He noted that the Noor Programme, now the region’s largest orphan-care initiative, is a source of pride, adding that its focus on children in Gaza reflects true compassion and solidarity. He said the programme works with determination to offer these children a humane environment where they can live in safety and peace.

He emphasised, “This annual gathering of Taawon here in Abu Dhabi clearly highlights the strength of the deep fraternal relations between Palestine and the UAE, and the heartfelt solidarity of the Emirati people with their Palestinian brothers and sisters. Under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we continue the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in supporting the rights of the steadfast Palestinian people, empowering them to build their independent state, and backing all efforts aimed at ensuring a decent life for its citizens. In the UAE, we affirm, through words and actions, the full depth of our sincere brotherhood with the people of Palestine.”

He noted, “This annual gathering also expresses our deep appreciation for Taawon and our strong support for your noble initiatives aimed at achieving a dignified life across all parts of Palestine. You, in Taawon, embody a leading Palestinian model committed to individual development, social progress, and the preservation of national values and identity.

"Your work reflects a longstanding cultural and humanitarian tradition among Palestinians, and demonstrates unwavering confidence in the future of Palestine and the resilience of its people, who continue to inspire the world with their courage, determination, and clarity of purpose.”

He concluded by expressing strong support for the Noor Programme, noting that it offers vital care to orphaned children in Gaza who are in urgent need of help. He praised the humanitarian values that underpin the initiative, describing it as an expression of mercy, dignity and respect for human life. He said he hoped the programme would open a path of hope for Gaza’s children, who hold a special place in the hearts of all, and that the difficult conditions they face would soon come to an end.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Nabeel Hani Al-Kudumi, Chairman of Taawon, said that since its founding more than four decades ago, the institution has never ceased serving the Palestinian people.

He added, “Taawon is a Palestinian-Arab institution established to serve the Palestinian people and their needs. Over four decades, it has invested more than one billion dollars in programmes and projects that have touched the lives of Palestinians. Our mission is to empower the Palestinian people, strengthen their resilience, and support their steadfastness on their land.”

He noted that since the second day of the war on Gaza, Taawon intensified its relief operations under the umbrella of the Gaza Deserves initiative, which includes the Noor Programme, university education support, mobile medical clinics, and rehabilitation programmes for the injured and amputees.

For his part, Dr. Tareq Mtayrah, Director-General of Taawon, provided an in-depth overview of the Noor Programme, describing it as a holistic care model. He stated, “Noor is not a traditional sponsorship programme, it is a life journey that accompanies the child until the age of eighteen. It encompasses education, health, psychological support, and protection. It is a path that restores balance and helps the child rise again.”

In conclusion, Taawon expressed its profound appreciation to the UAE leadership, government, and people for hosting this humanitarian gathering, and for the strong presence that reflected the deep fraternal ties between the two peoples and the UAE’s continuous support for the Palestinian cause.

The institution emphasised that this solidarity represents a true partnership in building a safer and more dignified future for Gaza’s children through the Noor initiative.