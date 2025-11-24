Emirates Red Crescent launches winter campaign supporting 1.8 million people across 24 countries

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC has launched its annual winter aid campaign to support 1,856,324 people in 24 countries, at an estimated cost of AED37,126,485, to help communities facing severe winter conditions.

More than AED27 million has been allocated to assist 1,350,000 people in Gaza, reaffirming the UAE’s leading humanitarian role and its continued support for the Palestinian people.

The campaign will distribute winter clothing, blankets, heating supplies, food and hygiene parcels, children’s essentials and shelter materials. Aid will be delivered through UAE embassies and Emirates Red Crescent offices abroad to ensure rapid and efficient distribution.

Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the annual campaign strengthens the organisation’s response to vulnerable groups affected by harsh winter weather, adding that the initiative reflects the UAE’s longstanding humanitarian approach under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that this year’s campaign is particularly significant due to escalating global crises and rising humanitarian needs, prompting an expansion of the beneficiary base in response to deteriorating conditions in several regions. He stressed that a substantial portion of support is directed to Gaza, reflecting the UAE’s continued humanitarian and development efforts.

Al Mazrouei thanked Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 for its cooperation, along with all local and international partners supporting the campaign.

Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the Emirates Red Crescent is a key partner in delivering humanitarian support, underscoring the UAE’s values of solidarity and generosity. He highlighted the operation’s integrated relief efforts, which include air, land and sea deliveries, field humanitarian programmes and the establishment of field hospitals to serve vulnerable groups.

He said the ERC continues to play a pivotal role in providing essential supplies, facilitating transport and overseeing distribution, making the joint efforts a model of coordinated humanitarian action.