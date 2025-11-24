FAB successfully issues $1 billion Additional Tier 1 instrument

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has successfully issued a US$1 billion Additional Tier 1 (AT1) perpetual non-call six-year instrument at a fixed rate of 5.875 percent.

The issuance further strengthens FAB’s capital base going into 2026 and supports the bank’s long-term capital strategy.

Pricing was set at 5.875 percent, more than 50bps tighter than the initial range of 6.375 - 6.500 percent. This represents the lowest yield for a CEEMEA conventional USD AT1 issuance since May 2021, demonstrating FAB’s credit strength and its leadership as the UAE’s global bank.

Investor demand was exceptionally strong, with a high-quality, globally diversified orderbook across Europe, MENA, US, and APAC. Orders peaked above US$3.3 billion (3.3x oversubscribed), marking the largest orderbook ever achieved by a UAE bank issuing AT1 capital, and the largest for any GCC AT1 transaction this year.

Felix Green, Group Treasurer, First Abu Dhabi Bank, commented, “Achieving a US$1 billion AT1 issuance at 5.875 percent in a period of market softness and elevated regional supply demonstrates the strength of FAB’s credit and the depth of investor confidence in the bank. This record orderbook reinforces FAB’s position ahead of year-end results and highlights the continued appeal of our credit to global investors. This transaction reflects excellent cross-team collaboration across Group Treasury, Investor Relations and Capital Markets.”