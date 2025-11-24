Ajman University signs MoU with Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy to expand collaboration

AJMAN, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University (AU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, the UAE’s first licensed compounding pharmacy, to expand collaboration in applied education, clinical training, research, and pharmaceutical innovation.

The agreement aligns with AU’s efforts to integrate academic excellence with practical training that prepares students for future roles in the healthcare sector.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Dr. Guillaume Safah, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, in the presence of academic and administrative representatives from both institutions.

The partnership establishes a framework for field-based training and experiential learning for pharmacy students, enabling them to engage with compounding practices and clinical workflows in real professional settings. It also includes specialised workshops, skill-development programs, and cooperative projects in research and innovation, carried out in coordination with the Ajman University Innovation Center.

Additionally, the agreement provides opportunities for student participation in community-focused health initiatives, organized with the Office of Community Engagement, supporting learning experiences that highlight responsibility, service, and applied knowledge.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated, “Preparing future healthcare professionals requires a holistic approach that integrates scientific excellence with real-world application. Our partnership with Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy expands students’ engagement with advanced pharmaceutical practices and innovation-driven learning. This collaboration reinforces Ajman University’s strategic commitment to advancing the UAE’s transition toward a knowledge-based, innovation-led healthcare economy.”

For his part, Dr. Guillaume Safah, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy, stated, “Revitalife Compounding Pharmacy is proud to partner with Ajman University to provide hands-on training opportunities that prepare future pharmacists for the evolving demands of modern healthcare. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing the science and practice of pharmaceutical compounding, fostering academic excellence, and promoting innovation through joint research initiatives. Together, we aim to cultivate a new generation of pharmacy professionals who are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values to make a meaningful impact on patient care and the wider healthcare community. It is a goal that resonates deeply with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025”.

This collaboration highlights Ajman University’s ongoing commitment to bridging higher education with the industry sector, providing students with high-quality learning and training opportunities that strengthen their future readiness and professional competencies.