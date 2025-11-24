DCT Abu Dhabi, Mubadala anounce winners of House of Artisans Design Competition

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- House of Artisans, an initiative under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with Mubadala, dedicated to preserving the UAE’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious Design Competition.

The competition fostered innovation, celebrated traditional Emirati crafts, and provided a platform for emerging talent in the UAE through two categories: Furniture Design and Product Design.

Announced as part of the award ceremony, the winners in the Furniture design category are Khaled Al Shaker and Mohammad Samara (1st place), Moustafa Zakaria (2nd place), Gerald Jason Cruz (3rd place), and Aya Al Khatib (4th place). Aditi Patwani secured 1st place in the Design and Deco Art category, with special recognition given to Marwa Sidahmed and Ghada Al Sayegh.

The competition is part of the five-year partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Mubadala to ensure that traditional crafts endure and evolve – bridging generations and inspiring innovation rooted in Emirati identity. As a key partner, Mubadala played an instrumental role in championing creative talent and preserving Emirati heritage through the initiative, aligning with its commitment to empowering the next generation of designers and artisans.

The awards followed a rigorous design and production phase, and a jury assessment. Winners across each category were selected based on criteria including creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, relevance to the theme, and overall artistic and design merit.

Furniture Design featured original pieces, from chairs to lighting, that blended classic techniques with modern aesthetics. The Product Design category explored innovative 'everyday household items' such as ceramics and accessories. Central to the process was the close collaboration between the participants and the artisans and handicraft professionals, resulting in designs that bridge the past and the present.

The esteemed jury panel featured a distinguished group of experts from the fields of design, architecture, and culture, including representatives from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Foundation, as well as renowned designers Abdullah Al Mulla, Architectural Designer, and Omar Al Gurg, Architect and Designer.

The House of Artisans Design Competition has successfully brought together designers, creative studios, and students, providing them with a unique opportunity to collaborate with artisans and reimagine traditional Emirati craftsmanship. The award ceremony highlighted the successful integration of heritage and contemporary aesthetics, showcasing the future of design inspired by the UAE's rich cultural tapestry. Through its collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi, Mubadala continues to reinforce the importance of cultural preservation as part of its broader social investment in the UAE’s creative industries.

Open to creatives from UAE-based art and design institutes, the House of Artisans Design Competition champions local creative talent. It is one of many initiatives through which DCT Abu Dhabi reaffirms its commitment to protecting, preserving, and promoting the UAE’s heritage and culture.