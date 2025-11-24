Viory launches inaugural Global South Video News Awards

ABU DHABI, 24th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, has announced the inaugural Global South Video News Awards, offering a prize of AED12,000 in each of the four categories.

The awards recognise video journalists whose work is reshaping how stories from the Global South are viewed and understood globally.

Entries are free and submissions are open until 30th November 2025, with winners to be announced at the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi on 9th December 2025.

Any video journalist working on stories filmed in, or linked to, the Global South may apply, provided the footage was published between 1st December 2024 and 1st December 2025. The awards aim to amplify perspectives from the Global South and honour journalists whose work has shed light on untold or overlooked narratives.

The award categories include the Vital Footage Award, which recognises footage essential to telling significant stories and elevating perspectives that influence global understanding, and the Best Camerawork category, which honours exceptional technical precision combined with artistic composition, framing, lighting, colour and atmosphere.

The categories also extend to Exclusive Lens, which celebrates unique footage capturing decisive moments or critical perspectives in major stories, and the Most Creative Shot, which acknowledges bold and innovative production techniques that deepen immersion and impact.

A jury of respected editors and media professionals from across the Global South will select twelve nominees - three per category - to be announced by 5th December 2025. All nominees will be invited to attend the awards ceremony at the BRIDGE Summit in Abu Dhabi, where the four winners will be revealed on stage.

“The Global South Video News Awards celebrate journalism that matters. Work that doesn't just tell stories but makes audiences live them,” said Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory. “They recognise the technical excellence and vital storytelling that pioneering journalists are doing across the world today to bring the narratives of the Global South to life.”

Viory is collaborating with a network of leading partners for the inaugural edition of the Global South Video News Awards, including the BRIDGE Summit, Emirates News Agency, TRENDS Research and Advisory, the University of Sharjah, the African Union of Broadcasting, AIBD, Union of OIC News Agencies and O.I.C States Broadcasting Union. Collective support strengthens the awards and reinforces the shared commitment to advancing Global South storytelling.

For more information and to submit entries, applicants may visit the Viory Awards website.